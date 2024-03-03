Neymar Hints At Reuniting With Lionel Messi For Third Time

Brazilian forward, Neymar Jr. has stressed that he is looking forward to playing with Argentine football icon, Lionel Messi, once again.

Neymar and Lionel Messi first played together at Spanish La Liga giants, FC Barcelona between 2013 and 2017.

During that period, the South American stars won two La Liga, three Copa del Rey, one Supercopa de España, one UEFA Champions League title, and one FIFA Club World Cup together.

The two players alongside Luis Suarez formed one of the most deadly trios in the history of club football during the said period.

Neymar left FC Barcelona for French Ligue 1 serial winners Paris Saint Germain in 2016 which cut short their partnership.

In 2021, Lionel Messi and Neymar reunited once again but this time around at PSG. The 36-year-old forward played with Neymar for two seasons in France before he left for Major League Soccer club, Inter Miami.

Weeks after, Neymar left for Saudi Pro League club, Al Hilal where he has managed to make just three league appearances due to fitness issues.

Due to Neymar’s inability to settle down in Saudi Arabia, there have been speculations that the 32-year-old forward could reunite with Messi at Inter Miami for the third time in his football career.

While at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday, Neymar hinted to ESPN that he has not ruled out the possibility of playing with Messi once again.

“I hope we do play together again. Leo is a great person”, he said.

“Anyone in football, everyone knows him. I think he is very happy. If he is happy, I am too.”