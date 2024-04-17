Thierry Henry Insists Barcelona Didn’t Lose To PSG Due To Red Card

Thierry Henry has stressed that FC Barcelona lost to Paris Saint Germain not because they played with ten men but because the Spanish team panicked during the game.

Thierry Henry who played for FC Barcelona between 2007 and 2010 after making his name at Arsenal from 1999 to 2007, said Barca paid for the mistakes they made against PSG at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Tuesday, April 16.

Most football enthusiasts thought FC Barcelona would scale through to the semi-finals of the Champions League after recording a 3-2 win at Parc des Princes in the first leg last week.

Interestingly, the table turned in favour of the French side during the second leg especially after Ronald Araujo was shown the red card as early as the 29th minute.

The red card came when Barcelona had scored the match opener in the 12th minute via the boots of Raphinha. But playing with a man down against PSG became too intense for Barca as they conceded four goals in the remaining minutes of the match.

During his media duty with CBS Sports, Thierry Henry said any team that panics in “difficult situations” would suffer the fate of Barcelona against PSG.

“You have to be good, you can’t make mistakes in the Champions League,” Thierry Henry said .

“If you make mistakes, you will pay the price straight away. That is why it’s so hard to win that competition because you cannot make one mistake.”

The French football icon continued, “Barcelona deserved to go down to 10 men, that penalty [in the 61st minute] was a penalty.

“But that doesn’t mean you have to concede goals. You didn’t concede those goals because you were playing with 10 men, it’s because you started to panic.

“You cannot be a champion when you panic. I don’t care who you are, you cannot panic in difficult situations.”