How Paris Saint Germain Became French Ligue 1 Champions This Season

Paris Saint Germain officially won the French Ligue 1 for the third time in a row on Sunday, April 28, 2024, despite not kicking the ball on the said date.

Paris Saint Germain was expected to win the league title on Saturday, April 17 when they took on Le Havre at the Parc des Princes. But that wasn’t to be as they had to come from a goal down to draw 3-3 with visitors.

Hence, all eyes were on their closest rival in the title race, AS Monaco to lose their away game against Lyon at Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday.

Fortunately for PSG, Monaco lost their early lead to the home side as they suffered a 3-2 defeat which ended their Ligue 1 title ambition for this season.

With that victory, Paris Saint Germain won the 2023-2024 French Ligue 1 title with 70 points in 31 games with just three games to the end of the season.

They achieved the aforementioned stats after recording 20 league wins, 10 draws, and one defeat which left them with 18 points above second-placed AS Monaco.

Interestingly for PSG, they wouldn’t have enough time to celebrate as their attention is now on how they can stop Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League.

They have a date with Dortmund in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on May 1, 2024. After the first leg at Signal Iduna Park, PSG are expected to finish the job at Parc des Princes on May 7, 2024.

If PSG scales through to the final, that will make it the second time in their history that they went that far. The first and the last time they played in the final was in 2020. They lost it to Bayern Munich.