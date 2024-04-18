UEFA Gives FC Barcelona Multiple Punishments After Defeat To PSG

The European football governing body, UEFA, has fined Spanish La Liga side, FC Barcelona, over the behaviour of their fans during the quarter-final stage of the Champions League.

FC Barcelona faced Paris Saint Germain in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The first leg of the tie took place at the Parc des Princes and it ended in a 3-3 draw.

During and after the game, there were fans trouble especially from the away side of the stadium. Reports claimed that the fans destroyed the seats of the stadium during the game. The fans reportedly used racial slurs against PSG players.

In the return leg of the tie in Spain on Tuesday, April 16, FC Barcelona fans lighted flares and even mistakenly threw them on the club’s team bus.

As a punishment for all the said offenses, UEFA has slammed about €32000 fine on FC Barcelona according to Spanish publication Marca.

The breakdown of the fine shows that Barca are expected to pay €2000 because their fans lighted flares, €5000 for damages caused and contact PSG in 30 days to pay for the repair of seats, and €25000 for their fans’ racist behaviour.

Also, UEFA has banned Barcelona from selling tickets to their fans for European games. However, the ban has been suspended till next year and can only be activated if the fans repeat the aforementioned offenses next year.

Note that the fine is coming after PSG knocked out FC Barcelona from the Champions League 6-4 on aggregate.