Thierry Henry Reveals Why Real Madrid Are Successful In Champions League

Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry, has said that Real Madrid have been dominating the UEFA Champions League because it is hard for teams to stop them in a two-legged affair.

Thierry Henry, who played against Real Madrid on several occasions during his active days at Arsenal and FC Barcelona, said that sometimes opponents and their fans hastily conclude on Madrid’s chances, but their rivals often end up disappointed.

“When people talk about Real Madrid, they use a lot of ‘IF’. How Leipzig didn’t score more, how they had little of the ball vs City”, Thierry Henry told CBS Sports.

“It doesn’t matter. You think you have them, you don’t. That’s why they have 14 Champions League.”

Real Madrid are on the verge of winning their 15th UEFA Champions League title. However, they are yet to record any defeat in the tournament so far this season. They drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday, April 30.

They are expected to complete the job at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday, May 8. All they need is any form of win just like they did against Manchester City in the quarter-finals.

If Madrid scales through Bayern Munich, they will face either Paris Saint Germain or Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final on June 1, 2024.