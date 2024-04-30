Antonio Rudiger Threatens To Smash Kylian Mbappe In Champions League Final

Real Madrid’s fierce defender, Antonio Rudiger, has declared that he would “smash” Kylian Mbappe if he tries to dribble him in the UEFA Champions League final.

Antonio Rudiger and Kylian Mbappe are likely to meet in the UEFA Champions League final this season. However, they must first advance through the semi-final stage of the competition.

Tonight, April 30, Rudiger will be defending Real Madrid against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final. On the other hand, Mbappe will lead Paris Saint Germain to Germany on May 1, to take on Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the semi-finals stage.

Ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, which will kick off at 8 p.m. tonight, Rudiger stressed that if his team face PSG in the final, the Spanish La Liga giants will be victorious.

“If we face him in the final, we’ll beat him”, Rudiger told Le Media Carre.

“And if he passes [i.e. dribbles] me, I’ll smash him.”

Note that there have been reports that Kylian Mbappe might move to Real Madrid at the end of this season. He has already announced that he will exit PSG on a free transfer at the end of the 2023-2024 campaign.

Real Madrid have always been Mbappe’s dream club and that dream might be actualised during the forthcoming summer transfer window.