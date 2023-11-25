Antonio Rudiger Sends Victor Boniface Special Message

Real Madrid defender, Antonio Rudiger sent a special message to Nigerian striker, Victor Boniface who has been in an outstanding form since he arrived in Germany during the last summer transfer window.

On Friday, Victor Boniface who is currently enjoying unstoppable form at Bayer Leverkusen took to his Instagram story to post a signed jersey from Antonio Rudiger, the German iconic defender.

On the Real Madrid signed shirt which Rudiger gifted to Victor Boniface, the former Chelsea’s talismanic defender wrote: “To my lil brother, Victor Boniface!!! All the best in the future!!!”

He added: “More hustles, more goals”, at the back of the number 22 Real Madrid shirt with his official signature.

In reaction to the unprecedented gesture, Victor Boniface who is just 22-year-old captioned the signed jersey on his Instagram story with “Thanks alot big bro”.

Antonio Rudiger continues to show his love for the Nigerian youngster by taking to his Instagram story to post a screenshot of Boniface’s Instagram story and caption it with: “Boniiiiii.”

Note that since Victor Boniface joined Bayer Leverkusen from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise for a transfer fee worth €20 million during last summer transfer window, the Nigeria international has won one Bundesliga Player of the Month award, and a record three successive Rookie of The Month awards for August, September, and October.

Boniface has scored 11 goals and provided 6 assists in 16 games in all competitions for the German side so far this season.