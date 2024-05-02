Roma Coach Scared Of Super Eagles Stars Ahead Of Clash With Bayer Leverkusen

The manager of Roma, Danielle De Rossi said the form of Super Eagles players, Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella drums fear ahead of their Europa League clash with Bayer Leverkusen.

Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella are prominent parts of the success story of Bayer Leverkusen in their ongoing debut season.

The two Nigeria internationals contributed to Bayer Leverkusen’s triumph in the German Bundesliga which was their first league title in the history of the club.

Coach Xabi Alonso is most likely to lead them to conquer Europe starting with Roma in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals which will kick off at Stadio Olimpico at 8 p.m. later tonight, May 2.

Ahead of the game, Roma coach hailed Bayer Leverkusen who are currently the only club in the top five leagues that are yet to suffer a defeat.

Danielle De Rossi said: “They have strong players put in the ideal conditions to do well. They have a physical, solid team, but they also have great quality. Wirtz, Grimaldo. Schick has always been strong, but now he is a man. Boniface is strong. They have strong replacements.”

The coach continued, “If Frimpong doesn’t play, Tella plays. They have quality players but also great skill. They know how to play, but they also know how to be direct. They have built a really strong team thanks to the coach’s ideas but also thanks to important signings.

“There’s everything to fear. The way they play, they have a long streak of results. I respect their coach a lot. They have more work behind them with the same coach. There’s a lot to fear. One thing to respect is that they are unbeaten despite often going behind.

“In addition to being strong and playing well, they have awareness and tenacity even until the final minutes. It’s one more thing that I fear and respect about them, but there are many things about us. Sometimes in the final minutes, we score, but it also depends on our mental and physical strength.

“They have a free mind, and they want to be champions in Europe too. The numbers say they have changed, but just looking at it is a good memory. I hope it bothers them, but we are focusing on this match. We know they are stronger.”