Victor Boniface Comments On His Future With Bayer Leverkusen

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Boniface has stressed that he isn’t planning to leave his German Bundesliga side, Bayer Leverkusen this summer contrary to speculations.

Recall that Victor Boniface joined Bayer Leverkusen from Union Saint-Gilloise on July 22, 2023, for a transfer fee worth €20.50 million. Since then, he has been unstoppable.

So far this season, the 23-year-old Nigerian striker has scored 18 goals and provided 10 assists in 30 games in all competitions. Despite his injury setback between January and March, he is still Bayer Leverkusen’s highest goalscorer.

With his help, Bayer Leverkusen have won their first Bundesliga title in their history and they are on the verge of winning two more titles – Europa League and DFB-POKAL in May 2024.

Due to his prolific form, Victor Boniface is one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe. He has been linked to Liverpool, Napoli and even Paris Saint Germain.

But in an interview with AFP, Boniface stressed that he is not thinking of leaving the German Bundesliga champions who are currently enjoying an unprecedented unbeaten run in all competitions.

“My current focus is solely on Leverkusen, striving to aid the team in achieving further milestones,” Boniface said.

Aside from looking forward to winning the treble with Bayer Leverkusen this season, Victor Boniface is looking forward to playing in the UEFA Champions League with the club next season.

“It will undoubtedly stand as one of my proudest moments ever,” he said.

Note that the Nigeria international has a contract with Bayer Leverkusen which will expire on June 30, 2028.