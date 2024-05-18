Victor Boniface Scores As Bayer Leverkusen Set Bundesliga Unbeaten Record 

Bayer Leverkusen have done the unthinkable in the history of the German Bundesliga as they finished the 2023-2024 season without recording any defeats.

Recall that Bayer Leverkusen have been crowned German Bundesliga champions over two weeks before the German Bundesliga season ended today, May 18.

Their last game of the season was against Augsburg which ended in a 2-1 victory in their favour.

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Boniface scored in the 12th minute to open the scoring. In the 27th minute, Robert Andrich doubled the lead for the champions.

Augsburg didn’t leave BayArena without a fight as Mert Kömür scored the consolation goal for the visitors in the 62nd minute.

Afterwards, there was no goal from both ends as Bayer Leverkusen became the first German Bundesliga side to finish a league season without a defeat.

Bayer Leverkusen achieved this feat after recording 28 wins and 6 draws. They finished the campaign with 90 points in 34 games, 17 points above second-placed VfB Stuttgart and 18 points above third-placed perennial Bundesliga winners, Bayern Munich.

Now that Super Eagles striker, Victor Boniface ended his debut Bundesliga season with 14 goals and 9 assists in 23 games. He finished 8th in the German Bundesliga goalscorers chart and was the highest goalscorer at Bayer Leverkusen this season.

Now that coach Xabi Alonso is done with the German Bundesliga campaign, he would want his team to win the DFB-POKAL and the Europa League to end the entire season without losing a game for the first time in the history of modern European football.

