Victor Boniface Named In 2023-2024 Bundesliga Team Of The Season

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Victor Boniface has been named in the German Bundesliga team of the season after an unprecedented debut campaign at Bayer Leverkusen.

Victor Boniface joined Bayer Leverkusen from Union Saint-Gilloise on July 22, 2023, for a transfer fee worth €20.50 million. Since then, he has been unstoppable.

So far this season, the 23-year-old Nigerian striker has scored 18 goals and provided 10 assists in 30 games in all competitions. Despite his injury setback between January and March, he is still Bayer Leverkusen’s highest goalscorer.

With his help, Bayer Leverkusen have won their first Bundesliga title in their history and they are on the verge of winning two more titles – Europa League and DFB-POKAL in May 2024.

Boniface’s prolific form has landed him in the German Bundesliga team of the season. The Nigeria international is leading the attack and is flanked by Harry Kane of Bayern Munich and Serhou Guirassy of VfB Stuttgart.

Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Tah, Alejandro Grimaldo, Granit Xhaka and Florian Wirtz of Bayer Leverkusen were also included in the 2023-2024 German Bundesliga team of the season.

Below is the full 2023-2024 German Bundesliga team of the season:

Goalkeeper: Gregor Kobel.

Defenders: Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Tah, Waldemar Anton, Alejandro Grimaldo.

Midfielders: Jamal Musiala, Granit Xhaka, Florian Wirtz.

Attackers: Serhou Guirassy, Harry Kane, Victor Boniface.