South Africa Coach Starts Preparing For Super Eagles As Goalkeeper Williams Talks Tough

Bafana Bafana of South Africa head coach, Hugo Broos has started preparing for his meeting with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

While the Super Eagles players are yet to get acquitted with their new set of coaches, the South Africa coach has announced a 36-man provisional list ahead of their clash with Nigeria on June 7.

Note that Nigeria are currently in the third spot of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Group C, a point behind South Africa, and two points behind first-placed Rwanda.

This means that Nigeria must beat South Africa in Uyo on May 7 to maintain their push for the 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket.

Hugo Broos knows that the best way to maintain their advantage in the qualification series is to beat or draw with Nigeria in Uyo and then go on to beat Zimbabwe at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday, 11 June 2024.

Meanwhile, South Africa goalkeeper, Rowen Williams is confident that he and his teammates will beat Nigeria in Uyo.

Recall that Williams was between the sticks when the Super Eagles knocked out South Africa in the semi-finals of the 2023 AFCON via penalties in February 2024. He is expected to also be between the sticks on June 7.

“The last time we went to Nigeria we beat them. I was part of that squad, so I will share my experience with the players,” Williams said, according to the Citizens.

“And it was a valuable experience in the Afcon, playing Nigeria. I think that was one of our better games at the Afcon, so it is possible to go there and get a result. Why not? We have shown we can compete with the best, we just need to show that consistency.”