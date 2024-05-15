Finidi George Promises NPFL Players Space In Super Eagles

Super Eagles of Nigeria head coach, Finidi George has promised to always watch Enyimba of Aba games as he said he plans to mix Nigeria Premier Football League players with foreign-based players.

Finidi George spent almost three seasons as the head coach of Enyimba, while also serving as the assistant coach of the Super Eagles.

Days after he was confirmed the head coach of the Super Eagles, Finidi stepped down as the coach of Enyimba to concentrate on his new job.

After he was unveiled as the head coach of the Super Eagles in Abuja on Monday, the Port Harcourt-born tactician travelled to Aba and had a farewell chat with the media.

During the chat, he was asked whether he would often visit Enyimba of Aba stadium, and the former Ajax winger said yes as he revealed his plans to mix local players with foreign-based players.

“Definitely I will still come back to Aba to watch Enyimba play because I now must mix the Super Eagles team up with the home-based players,” Finidi said.

“Aba definitely will be my first destination when I come to watch Enyimba play. Most likely I will see one or two that I can take with me to the Super Eagles.”

Note that Finidi George and his new team will unite for the first time later this month to commence their preparation for their two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to take on South Africa in Uyo on June 7 and then take on Benin Republic in Abidjan on June 10. They must win the two games to brighten their chances of qualifying for the World Cup for the first time in eight years.