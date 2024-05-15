Taiwo Awoniyi Reveals Why Finidi George Deserves Super Eagles Job

Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, has stressed why he believes the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has made the right choice by appointing Finidi George as the team’s head coach.

Taiwo Awoniyi has been out of the Super Eagles setup since November 2023 due to fitness issues that also kept him out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

However, he has had the opportunity of working with Finidi George in the last two years when the former Ajax winger was the assistant coach to the Super Eagles’ former coach, Jose Peseiro.

Hence, Taiwo Awoniyi who has just returned from injury at Nottingham Forest, knows a thing or two about the former Nigeria international.

The 26-year-old Kwara State-born striker believes the 53-year-old former Enyimba of Aba coach deserves the opportunity to head the Super Eagles because of his 20 months of experience as the team’s assistant coach and his antecedent as a former international.

“I think being the assistant, with what he has achieved for the country and the humility that he has shown to the players; like I always say, everyone deserves a great opportunity. And we have a lot of players and a good coach as well, it’s just to get it right on the field,” Awoniyi said according to OgaNLA media.

Taiwo Awoniyi is expected to be a part of the Super Eagles of Nigeria squad that will face South Africa on June 7 and Benin Republic on June 10 as they continue their push to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Recall that the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to the away goal rule.

“The last World Cup we didn’t qualify and I think it’s in everyone’s head. Everyone wants to be at the World Cup and I believe everyone is looking forward to making the country proud,” Awoniyi said.