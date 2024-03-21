Why Nottingham Forest May Sell Taiwo Awoniyi Next Summer

Nottingham Forest forward, Taiwo Awoniyi could leave the club this summer as the Premier League giants make efforts to reduce their financial burden.

Taiwo Awoniyi who joined Nottingham Forest from German Bundesliga club, Union Berlin, for a transfer fee worth £17.5 million in June 2022, has been battling with different degrees of fitness issues since last season.

However, that is not the reason why the relegation-threatened club are likely to discard him in the coming season. They might do that to balance their books as they are currently battling with the Premier League over the league’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Naija News reported that the Premier League deducted four points from their accumulated points due to the said offense and they could suffer further punishment if they don’t balance their books ahead of next season.

The Premier League said Nottingham Forest had to be punished after the club admitted breaching the Profitability and Sustainability Rules by £34.5 million above their permitted limit of £61 million.

They could breach more PSR if the club co-owner Evangelos Marinakis doesn’t sell players ahead of next season and reports in England claimed that Taiwo Awoniyi is among those players that might be sold.

Despite his first two seasons at the club being marred by incessant injuries, the 26-year-old Super Eagles striker has been the club’s fans’ favourite.

No thanks to his injury woes, Awoniyi has managed to score just 16 goals in his first two seasons at the former UEFA Champions League winners’ club.

Clubs like Newcastle, West Ham, and Southampton are said to be leading the charge for Awoniyi’s signature ahead of next summer. He could also return to Germany if FC Schalke 04 becomes more serious with their interest in the Nigeria international.