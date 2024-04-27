Jurgen Klopp Said He Has Settled His Fight With Mohamed Salah

The manager of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, and his talisman, Mohamed Salah were caught on camera having a fierce argument during their clash with West Ham United earlier today, April 27.

Recall that Jurgen Klopp decided to bench Mohammed Salah for the game and then brought him on minutes after West Ham had made the scoreline 2-2.

At the point Salah was preparing to come in, Liverpool were leading 2-1 but before he could step his feet on the pitch, Michail Antonio had made it 2-2.

While West Ham were celebrating the equaliser, Klopp and Salah were fiercely arguing on the touchline and it took the help of another Liverpool substitute to calm things.

After the 2-2 draw, Jurgen Klopp was asked to comment on the fight, he responded, “No [I can’t say what was said], but we spoke about it already in the dressing room. That’s done.”

The 2-2 draw with West Ham United means that Liverpool are almost out of the Premier League title race. They are currently third with 75 points in 35 games, a point below second-placed Manchester City who have two games in hand, and two points below first-placed Arsenal who have a game in hand.

When asked to comment on the chances of Liverpool winning the Premier League title based on their current standings in the league table, Klopp said, “We had to win here, we knew that, and we didn’t, and now we have a little bit more time between and the next game.

“We try to get the boys ready again and we will go again.”