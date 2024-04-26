Jurgen Klopp Admits He Likes His Potential Successor At Liverpool

The manager of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, doesn’t mind being replaced at the club by the current coach of Feyenoord, Arne Slot, at the end of this season.

Recall that coach Jurgen Klopp has announced earlier in the season that he will exit Liverpool at the end of the 2023-2024 campaign.

Since then, the Merseyside club have been trying to get a suitable replacement for their outgoing legendary coach, who has been at the club for the past eight years.

Initially, Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso was seen as the coach who would take charge of the team, but the Spanish tactician announced that he would like to remain with the reigning German Bundesliga champions.

Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim, who was also linked to the club, told a press conference that, contrary to viral reports, he didn’t agree to make the move.

Currently, 45-year-old Dutch tactician, Arne Slot is seen as a potential replacement for Jurgen Klopp. Reports claimed that Liverpool are working on a compensation package for his current club before the appointment can be sealed.

In a press conference ahead of Liverpool vs West Ham United clash, reporters asked Klopp to comment on his potential successor, and he admitted that he likes how Arne Slot’s Feyenoord have been playing.

“I like a lot about it if he is the one who wants to take the job,” said Klopp.

“I like the way his team play football, all the things I hear about him as a guy say he’s a good guy.

“I like that a lot – good guy, good coach and looking forward to the club if he is the solution. I’m more than happy, it sounds all really good.”