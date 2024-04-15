Victor Boniface Aims To Win Two More Titles With Bayer Leverkusen

Advertisement

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Victor Boniface has stressed that he and his club, Bayer Leverkusen are determined to win three titles this season.

On Sunday, April 14, Victor Boniface scored from the penalty spot in Bayer Leverkusen‘s 5-0 win over Werder Bremen at the BayArena. The win sealed the club’s first German Bundesliga triumph in the history of the club.

With the German Bundesliga title sealed ahead of the perennial winners of the title, the sight of the only undefeated team in the top five leagues in Europe are set on winning two more titles.

They are currently one draw away from reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League after beating West Ham 2-0 in the first leg of the tournament’s quarter-finals.

Victor Boniface and his teammates have also booked themselves a place in the final of the DFB Pokal where they will take on lowly-rated Kaiserslautern on May 25.

After helping Bayer Leverkusen to win their first Bundesliga title, the 23-year-old Boniface told Soccernet that he and his teammates are aiming for the treble.

“Of course, we have two [more] important trophies we are aiming at. We are in the DFB-Pokal Cup final, and we are also in the [UEFA] Europa League quarter-finals,” Boniface said.

“So it doesn’t stop here. So we have to push hard. We know we won the league, it’s a big achievement for us.

“But we also have two things [trophies] we are aiming at. So if we can have the perfect three, of course, we will celebrate more.”