Nathan Tella Reveals Lesson Learnt From Leverkusen’s Bundesliga Win

Super Eagles of Nigeria winger, Nathan Tella, has said one of the lessons he learnt from Bayer Leverkusen’s league run this season was that it pays to be patient.

Nathan Tella moved from the English Championship club, Southampton, to the German Bundesliga club, Bayer Leverkusen for a transfer fee worth €23.30 million on August 27, 2023.

In his first few months after he joined the club, the 24-year-old right-winger struggled to play regularly for the German side. But afterward, he went on to make 20 league appearances (out of 29 games) in which he scored 5 goals and provided two assists.

Nathan Tella’s contribution helped Bayer Leverkusen to win the German Bundesliga title for the first time in the club’s history after defeating Werder Bremen 5-0 on Sunday, April 14.

When ESPN asked him what he learnt from the league run, Tella said, “Patience, patience is everything. I was very frustrated with myself in the first half of the season from August to December. It’s because I didn’t play as much football as I would’ve liked.

“But since the turn of the year, I feel like I’ve been involved in nearly every game. Whether it’s starting or coming on (from the bench) I feel like I made an impact.”

On how he feels about winning the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen in his debut season, Nathan Tella said, “Feeling happy and tired, but ultimately really happy for all fans, players, staff and everyone involved in the club.

“I think it is probably one of, if not the best day in the history of the club. I’m happy we can all be a part of it. Champions have a nice right to it”.

Nathan Tella will be in action for Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday night, April 18, when the German champions take on Premier League club, West Ham United, in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals. The German club won the first leg 2-0 in Germany last week.