Granit Xhaka Hails Victor Boniface, Nathan Tella After Bundesliga Triumph

Swiss midfielder, Granit Xhaka has singled out Nigerian duo, Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella, for Bayer Leverkusen’s superb run so far this season.

Just like former Arsenal midfieder, Granit Xhaka, Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella were very instrumental in Bayer Leverkusen’s first German Bundesliga triumph.

Despite an abductor injury that kept Boniface out of action for close to three months, the 23-year-old Nigerian striker has scored 11 league goals and provided 9 assists in 18 league games.

He scored a goal in Bayer Leverkusen’s 5-0 win over Werder Bremen on Sunday, April 14 which won his club the German Bundesliga title.

As for Nathan Tella, the 24-year-old right-winger played 20 German Bundesliga games for Bayer Leverkusen. In those games, the Nigeria international scored 5 goals and provided 2 assists.

This means that the two Nigerian players at Bayer Leverkusen, Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella contributed a combined 16 goals and 11 assists to the club’s German Bundesliga triumph.

“For Boni and Nathan, they’re very good, very positive, always with a smile on their faces. With them, we have a lot of quality in the team, on and off the pitch, and it’s so nice to be a part of them and the team,” Xhaka was quoted by Soccernet.

Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella will be expected to help Bayer Leverkusen progress in the Europa League when they take on West Ham in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals. The first leg ended in a 2-0 win in favour of the German club.