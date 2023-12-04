Victor Boniface’s Grandma Poses With Ex-Arsenal Star Xhaka

Victor Boniface’s grandma was given VIP treatment as she watched her grandson play for Bayer Leverkusen at BayAren on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Recall that Victor Boniface flew his grandmother to Germany from Nigeria for the first time in November, immediately after the last FIFA international break.

Last weekend, Boniface’s grandma was spotted at the BayAren when Bayer Leverkusen took on Borussia Dortmund in a tense German Bundesliga clash.

Her presence at the stadium was a good luck charm for her grandson. Though the match ended in a 1-1 draw, Victor Boniface ended the game as his club’s hero as he scored the equalizer for his team in the 79th minute.

After the draw, Victor Boniface’s grandmother was seen posing with Granit Xhaka, a former Arsenal player who moved to Bayer Leverkusen during last summer’s transfer window.

Naija News has reported that Xhaka recently hailed Boniface’s form and described the 22-year-old Nigeria international as a player who is always hungry to score.

The Swiss player was also seen recently tying the shoelace of Boniface during a live game which goes to show their close relationship as teammates.

The fact that the former Arsenal captain also snapped with Boniface’s grandmother is evidence that his relationship with the Nigerian player is a very cordial one.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen’s draw with Borussia Dortmund on Sunday means that the in-form side are the only club in the top five leagues in Europe that are yet to taste defeat so far in the 2023-2024 season.

So far this season, Leverkusen have recorded 11 wins and two draws in 13 German Bundesliga games. This outstanding performance has packed on top of the league table with 35 points, three points above Bayern Munich who have a game in hand.