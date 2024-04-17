Victor Boniface’s Grandma Speaks On His Football Rise

Victor Boniface’s grandma has noted that she never imagined that the Super Eagles of Nigeria striker would reach his current heights in football.

Victor Boniface who started his football journey in the city of Akure, Ondo state, Nigeria, joined Bayer Leverkusen of German Bundesliga in the summer of 2023.

Despite being his debut season, the 23-year-old Boniface took the world by storm by becoming one of the deadliest strikers at the club and in Germany.

Fitness issues forced him out of football for about three months but he still maintained his position as the highest goalscorer at Bayer Leverkusen so far this season.

Boniface currently has 11 league goals (18 goals in all competitions) and eight assists in the German Bundesliga which contributed to Leverkusen’s German Bundesliga triumph this season for the first time in the club’s history.

Earlier in the season, Victor Boniface flew his grandmother to Germany to watch him and the aged woman was in the stands as the 23-year-old striker scored to the amusement of the fans. The supporters at the BayArena chanted Boniface’s name in the presence of his excited grandma due to his outstanding performance in the game.

“I thank God because it’s not by my power. I didn’t think something like this would happen in my lifetime. Going to Germany to watch him live and to have heard thousands of people also shout his name inside the stadium makes me really proud,” Boniface’s grandma told Punch.

On the game on Sunday, April 14, in which Victor Boniface scored a goal in the 5-0 win over Werder Bremen that won Bayer Leverkusen the league title, the player’s grandma admitted that he couldn’t watch it.

“I could not watch the match but my happiness knows no bounds regardless. So many people have been calling to congratulate me as well”, she said.