‘Napoli Lineup Two Nigerian Strikers To Replace Victor Osimhen’

Italian Serie A side, Napoli, have reportedly lined up a series of strikers, including two Nigerians, they are considering signing as a replacement for Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen who has been the talisman of Napoli in the last three seasons is expected to leave the club at the end of this season if any of his suitors pay the club’s asking price.

Recall that Osimhen attracted the attention of top clubs like Paris Saint Germain, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal after scoring 26 goals and providing five assists in 32 league games last season.

The performance of the 25-year-old Nigerian striker helped Napoli to win their first league title in 33 years.

Even though Osimhen extended his contract with Napoli in December 2023, the Nigeria international and the Italian side are determined to part ways this summer.

Hence, a couple of strikers have been linked to the side as Osimhen’s replacement including Super Eagles stars, Victor Boniface and Terem Moffi.

Moffi has been one of the most prolific strikers in French Ligue 1 so far this season in which he has scored 11 goals for OGC Nice.

Though the 23-year-old Nigerian striker is currently under contract with Nice until June 30, 2027, PSG could price him away from the side this summer if they decide to.

Another alternative is Boniface, who has been unstoppable at Bayer Leverkusen since he joined the club last summer.

Even though injury kept him out of action for three months, the 23-year-old striker has scored 18 goals and provided 10 assists in 29 games in all competitions so far this season.

Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna is also said to be a strong candidate to replace Osimhen if the Nigeria international finally leaves Napoli this summer.