Victor Boniface Reveals Why Bayer Leverkusen Won 2023-2024 Bundesliga

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Boniface, has credited the game-reading ability of Bayer Leverkusen’s coach, Xabi Alonso and the team’s depth for their triumphant German Bundesliga campaign.

Xabi Alonso who took over Bayer Leverkusen as a rookie coach when the club was struggling to escape relegation last season led Victor Boniface and his teammates to win the Bundesliga this season for the first time in the club’s history.

Interestingly, Alonso achieved this feat with five games left in the season and without recording any defeat.

Thanks to the tactical prowess of the Spanish coach, Bayer Leverkusen are now on the verge of winning two more trophies – the Europa League and the DFB-POKAL.

Victor Boniface who has also taken the club by storm since he joined them last summer believes that the Spanish tactician is the secret of the team’s success so far.

He acknowledged how the tactical abilities of Xabi Alonso have helped Bayer Leverkusen to win games including their 2-0 win over West Ham United in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals.

“The coach reads the games very well,” Victor Boniface told reporters in Germany.

“Just look at the match against West Ham (UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg): both scorers are players who came on.

“Xabi Alonso knows what the team needs during the match to perform well.

“We have a group of 20-25 players, not 11, and everyone gives 100% whenever they get their chance.”