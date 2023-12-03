Granit Xhaka Praises Victor Boniface

Former Arsenal footballer, Granit Xhaka who is currently playing for German Bundesliga side, Bayer Leverkusen, has described Nigerian striker, Victor Boniface as a striker who is always hungry for goals.

Recall that since Victor Boniface left Royale Union Saint-Gilloise for Bayer Leverkusen for a transfer fee worth €20 million during last summer transfer window, he has been one of the most talked about strikers in the world.

The 22-year-old Nigerian striker has helped Bayer Leverkusen remain one of Europe’s three unbeaten clubs so far this season.

Victor Boniface has been so good that he currently has the fourth-best goal contributions in Europe, with 12 goals and six assists in 18 games in all competitions.

He is currently behind Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, and VfB Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy regarding total goal contributions in Europe.

Due to his prolific form, Boniface has won three Bundesliga Rookie of the Month awards in a row – August, September, and October. And also won Bundesliga Player of the Month once.

Even though he didn’t score a goal in Bayer Leverkusen’s 3-0 win on Saturday, a picture surfaced on the internet showing Granit Xhaka helping Boniface to tie his shoe lace.

After the win, which kept Bayer Leverkusen in first place in the Bundesliga, two points ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich, the former Swiss international told Bild Sports: “Boniface is a down-to-earth boy who is hungry for goals and success.

“It’s only good for the team if you have someone up front who wants to score goals and celebrate success. That’s how you get better, how you make the team better, how you make yourself better. We’re glad we have someone like that with us.”