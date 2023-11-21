Victor Boniface Flies His Grandmother To Germany To Watch Werder Vs Leverkusen

Super Eagles fast-rising superstar, Victor Boniface, decided to give his grandmother the treat of a lifetime by flying her to Germany after his international break with the Nigerian team.

Victor Boniface was in Nigeria for the November international break in which the Super Eagles played two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe, respectively.

Despite his prolific form at Bayer Leverkusen so far this season, he couldn’t help the Super Eagles to win against the two lowly-rated teams as the Nigerian team recorded a 1-1 draw in the respective games.

While most Super Eagles supporters are not happy with the whole team, Victor Boniface decided to use the November international break to put a smile on the face of his grandmother.

The 22-year-old striker shared pictures on his Instagram story showing when he was flying his grandma to Germany earlier today, November 21. He tagged one of the pictures with “mama” and “Germany way”.

It is expected that Victor Boniface’s grandmother will watch her grandson play for the first time when he leads Bayer Leverkusen to face 12th-placed Werder Bremen at the Weserstadion in the German Bundesliga. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 25.

Naija News gathered that the former Bodo/Glimt striker who was born in Akure, Southern part of Nigeria, grew up under the watch of his grandparents.

Boniface reportedly grew up with his grandparents in the military barrack because his grandfather was in the army.

Little is known about his father and Naija News gathered that Boniface’s mother died in a car crash years before he broke out as a football star.

Story continues below advertisement

He has scored 11 goals and provided 6 assists in 16 games in all competitions since he joined Bayer Leverkusen from the Belgian club, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise for a transfer fee worth €20.50 million in the last summer transfer window.