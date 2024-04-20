William Troost-Ekong Reveals His 2026 Dream, Comments On Super Eagles Coach Saga

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has stressed that he wants to play for Nigeria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

William Troost-Ekong and his team failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Based on his age, 30, the next World Cup could be his last chance of playing at the prestigious tournament.

Ahead of the tournament, the Super Eagles have played two qualification games, and the two games ended in draws. They are currently sitting in third place, a point behind second-place South Africa, and two points behind first-place Rwanda.

In June, William Troost-Ekong who currently plays for Greek club, PAOK FC, might watch from home when the Super Eagles take on South Africa and Benin Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Note that the Eagles’ vice-captain is currently battling to recover from a fitness issue.

In an interview with Segun Odegbami on Eagle FM, Troost-Ekong was asked about his availability for the 2025 AFCON, he replied that he will be available for the tournament, adding that he aims to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Yes, I will be available for the 2025 AFCON but the 2026 World Cup is my main target and I feel I am coming to the best year of my career. I feel good physically and I am recovering well now. I feel more motivated than before to be part of history and join some of the great stars who have won one trophy before”, he said.

“So that is one thing I want to achieve in my career. And I know I need to play well at club level to put myself in the picture and we have the chance to do so hopefully next year in Morocco. It will be better than we did in Cote d’Ivoire.”

Meanwhile, William Troost-Ekong told Odegbami that he wishes to see the Super Eagles being coached by a Nigerian but wouldn’t mind a foreign tactician.

Note that the team has been without a coach since Jose Peseiro’s contract with the NFF expired on February 29, 2024.

Troost-Ekong said, “I think that will be the ideal situation for our team to be honest.

“I said that because I have seen Senegal for example, what they achieve with their coach. Ivory Coast now, they changed their coach in the middle of the tournament.

“There is something that has to be said about a coach understanding the culture of a country, players, and daily route having been there before as a player, playing at the AFCON.”

He continued, “But on the other hand, I can’t dismiss having a foreign coach because my experience under Gernot Rohr was so very good. We went to the World Cup and AFCON semi-finals in Egypt.

“Under Jose Peseiro, there were a lot of criticisms before the tournament and the year leading after it. And for him to take us to the AFCOn final, it’s a lot of achievement for him.

“For me, I like to think beyond nationalities and political positions. I like to think whatever decision that will be made will be the best for the team.”