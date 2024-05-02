Amuneke Faults How Finidi George Got Super Eagles Job, Laments Over Media Reports

Former Super Eagles assistant coach, Emmanuel Amuneke has faulted the process that produced new Super Eagles coach, Finidi George.

Amuneke was seen as the favourite to land the Super Eagles job thanks to his exploit with the Nigeria under-17 team, which he led to win the 2015 FIFA under-17 World Cup. Recall that he also served as Nigeria’s under-20 coach, Super Eagles assistant coach, and Tanzania national team coach.

Despite reports that he was the favourite to land the Super Eagles coaching job, Finidi who was the assistant coach of the Super Eagles for 20 months was given the job on Monday, April 29.

In reaction to the process that produced the new Super Eagles coach, Amunike stressed that he wasn’t interviewed nor contacted by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) despite applying for the vacant role.

“There was no interview (for the job), neither was there any talk about the job with the federation. There was no contact from the federation nor was there an offer to take the job. They have chosen a new coach, who is one of us, we just need to move on and support him,” Emmanuel Amuneke said according to quotes from Punch.

Similarly, another applicant for the job, Michael Nsien, who is currently a United States Under-19 coach, said he wasn’t interviewed for the job.

“It depends on people’s standards of process”, he said. “There weren’t interviews, which I think is basic, it would give the 2015appearance (that it was transparent) at least.”

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Amuneke has blasted propagandists who he said succeeded in smearing his name using the media.

The one-time African Player of the Year winner debunked claims that he had a misunderstanding with officials in the NFF when he was the Under-17 and Under-20 coach.

“They succeeded in smearing my name in the media because of the Eagles job,” Amuneke said.

“They can continue with their propaganda, but I will remain disciplined. It’s not a do-or-die job.

“All those allegations made in the media online because of the Eagles job are obviously not true, but those who recommended candidates for the job know I will not be easily bullied. I know there is still bad blood with these officials, but it’s fine.”