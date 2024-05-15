CAF Announces Officials For Nigeria Vs South Africa 2026 World Cup Qualifier

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has announced the list of officials that will officiate the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and South Africa.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and South Africa are unarguably the two biggest countries in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers Group C. However, they didn’t start the campaign as smoothly as expected, especially Nigeria.

After two games in the qualification series, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are currently occupying the third spot, while the Bafana Bafana of South Africa are in second spot, above the Eagles.

Hence, the clash between the two teams at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Friday, June 7, is seen as a must-win for either side even though there are still a good number of qualification games to play in the series.

Ahead of the qualification game that will kick off at 8 p.m. on Friday, CAF has announced Chadian referee, Alhadi Allaou Mahamat as the centre referee.

The 38-year-old Chadian referee has handled a couple of top games, especially in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup. He also featured at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast between January 13 to February 11, 2024.

Mahamat will be assisted by Sudanese official Mohammed Ibrahim Abdallah (assistant referee 1), Abelmiro Dos Reis Monte Negro of Sao Tome & Principe (assistant referee 2), and his countryman, Pousri Armi Alfred (fourth official).

Egyptian Ahmed Sayed Abou Elela is the referee assessor for the game, while Munkaila Nassam Adam of Ghana will serve as the match commissioner.