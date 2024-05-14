Victor Ikpeba Says Nigeria Vs South Africa Clash ‘Is Game Of Our Lives’

Advertisement

Former Nigeria international, Victor Ikpeba, has described the Super Eagles’ 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa as the “game of our lives”.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria started their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on a bad note by drawing against minors like Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

Thanks to the draws, the Super Eagles are now occupying the third spot in Group C, a point behind second-placed South Africa, and two points below first-placed Rwanda.

Hence, to pick up their pace in their push to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in eight years, the Nigerian side must beat South Africa in Uyo on June 7, and do the same against Benin Republic in Abidjan on June 10.

Victor Ikpeba believes that the Super Eagles’ new head coach, Finidi George can lead the team to victory against South Africa who are the biggest threat to Nigeria in Group C. He stressed that the team has all the players required for the assignment.

He also believes that the experience that took the Super Eagles to the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on February 11 after beating South Africa in the semi-finals, should be enough to help Nigeria against the Bafana Bafana again.

“The game against South Africa is the game of our lives,” Ikpeba said on Supersports Monday Night Football.

“Finidi has the players having only recently reached the final of the AFCON, which was one of the toughest ever.

“The boys know what is at stake.

“They have to be focused and make the necessary sacrifices to ensure they beat South Africa.

“It won’t be easy, but it can be done.”