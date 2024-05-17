NFF President Reveals Duration, Targets In Finidi George’s Super Eagles Contract

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau has made clarifications on the contract details of the new Super Eagles coach, Finidi George.

Since Finidi George was confirmed as the head coach of the Super Eagles, there have been a series of speculations concerning the details of the contract.

Initially, reports claimed that the former Enyimba coach signed a contract with NFF that would keep him in charge of the Super Eagles for a year with an additional year extension option.

Contrary to the speculation, the NFF president stressed that Finidi George didn’t sign such a contract, stressing that the former Ajax winger is expected to remain with the team until the end of 2026.

This means that Finidi George is expected to lead the Super Eagles to the 2025 Africa Nations Cup and the 2026 FIFA World Cup if they qualify for the two tournaments.

“I don’t know where the one-year contract information emanated from, all I know is that, as far as our contract with Finidi is concerned, he is going to be in charge of the team till the end of 2026″, Gusau told Soccer Africa.

“So I don’t think 2026 is going to be a one-year contract.”

Also, the NFF president has revealed that Finidi George has been given the target of leading the Super Eagles to at least a semi-final finish at the 2025 AFCON and at least a quarter-final finish at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“The key thing is, in every contract, there must be some indices and some targets that you must put in place for somebody for him to get optimal performance”, Gusau said.

“And the first target is to qualify the team for next year’s Nations Cup and to get to at least the semi-finals of the Nations Cup, as well as qualify the team to the World Cup and to get us the target of playing in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

“So these are the main targets we put in place for him in the contract, and by the grace of God, we are working hard to see how we can achieve that.”