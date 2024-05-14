NFF President Reveals Super Eagles Coach To Get House, Car, Others

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Ibrahim Gusau, has revealed that the federation has made adequate arrangements to ensure the new Super Eagles coaching crew members are paid duly.

Ibrahim Gusau stated this during the unveiling of the new Super Eagles head coach, Finidi George in Abuja on Monday, May 13.

According to the NFF president, the assistant coaches of the national team will not be paid basic salaries but will be paid allowances and other bonuses the team is entitled to.

Ibrahim Gusau revealed that the federation will provide Finidi George with a house in any location of his choice in Nigeria alongside a car and an official driver.

This, according to the NFF president, is to enable the 56-year-old coach to carry out his responsibilities as smoothly as possible.

Ibrahim Gusau said, “We want to avoid any issues of having conflicts in the area of paying coaches, for the coach we are going to arrange how we will be paying every month but for every other assistant, we are engaging them on an invitational basis.

“We are going to engage them on an invitational basis, once we invite them for a match, qualifiers, or tournament; we give them whatever they are entitled to, including other allowances that the team is entitled to. Whatever the team is entitled to at any point in time, that is what the assistant coaches are entitled to and we will also agree on certain amounts that we are going to agree on to pay them whenever they come for matches or tournaments. We just want to avoid issues of having a crisis in the payment of salaries.

“I want to assure Nigerians that we will do our best to make sure we support Finidi and give him whatever he needs to work and his salary will not be a problem because we will do our best to support him.

“Right now, as part of his contract, we must get him a comfortable house where he will stay in Nigeria which is in process and we will give him the privilege to agree on where he wants it, we will provide him transportation, he has a car already and we will provide him with a driver. We just want Nigerians to support us in prayer.”

Note that the first assignment of Finidi George is to lead the Super Eagles against South Africa on June 7 and against Benin Republic on June 10 as the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers heat up.