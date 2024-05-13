Super Eagles: Finidi George Picks Assistant Coaches As NFF Unveils Him In Abuja

Super Eagles of Nigeria head coach, Finidi George has finally announced his assistant coaches almost a month after he was given the coaching job.

Finidi George was made the coach of the Super Eagles in April, almost two months after the contract of Jose Peseiro expired on February 29.

Initially, it was looking like Finidi will retain his job at Enyimba while serving as the head coach of the Super Eagles just like he did while he was the assistant coach to Jose Peseiro. However, the former Ajax player has now cut ties with Enyimba to concentrate on his national team coaching job.

Amid that, the issue of him appointing his assistant coaches for the national team job became a concern.

There were reports that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had given him the power to select his assistant coaches and there were also reports that Finidi George wanted foreign assistant coaches.

But all that has now been put to rest as the retired Nigeria international officially announced his assistant coaches earlier today, May 13.

Finidi George retained the Super Eagles goalkeeper coach, Olatunji Baruwa who served in the same capacity under Jose Peseiro. He brought in his former national teammate, Daniel Amokachi as his assistant coach.

Also, Finidi has selected two foreign coaches who will assist him with the Super Eagles job. The names of the foreign coaches will be announced before the team’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa on June 3.

Note that after the game against South Africa in Uyo on the said date, the Super Eagles will fly to Abidjan to take on Benin Republic in another World Cup qualification game.

Meanwhile, the NFF has officially unveiled Finidi George as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

The unveiling of the 53-year-old Port Harcourt-born tactician took place at the NFF secretariat in Abuja on Monday, May 13 in the presence of Nigeria’s Sports Minister, John Enoh, NFF president Ibrahim Gusau and secretary general of the football federation, Mohammed Sanusi.