NPFL Managers Congratulate New Super Eagles Coach Finidi George

The association of the Nigeria Premier Football League managers have expressed excitement over the appointment of Finidi George as Super Eagles manager.

Finidi George is an active member of the association thanks to his job as the technical adviser of Enyimba of Aba. Recall that the former Nigeria international led Enyimba to win the 2022-2023 NPFL title.

Even while he was serving as the assistant coach of the Super Eagles under the reign of coach Jose Peseiro, Finidi George still maintained his job at Enyimba.

Finidi did the same when he was the interim manager of the national team in March and he is expected to do the same now that he is the national team’s permanent coach.

Before he was made Super Eagles permanent coach, there were speculations that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) was considering appointing another coach from outside the country.

NPFL managers association was among the football stakeholders that agitated for a local coach and the federation listened to the plea by appointing Finidi.

“Welcome on board, MON,” Remo Stars head coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, who is the association’s secretary general, wrote on his X handle.

“On behalf of the league club managers, we wish you the very best coach, NEW SUPER EAGLES COACH.”