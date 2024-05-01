Why NPFL Deducted Two Points From Enyimba

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has deducted two points from Enyimba of Aba, which could hamper their quest to retain the league title.

Enyimba suffered points deduction due to an incident in their NPFL game against Doma United at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba on March 10, 2024.

During the said game, Enyimba and their visitors played a goalless draw in the first half until the 88th minute. In the 89th minute, Victor Mbaoma scored the match-winner, to the excitement of the home fans.

Before he scored the match-winner, the assistant referee had raised his flag for offside. After the referee consulted the assistant referee, who raised his flag for offside, he agreed that the goal was scored in an offside position.

However, there was unrest because the referee used unconventional methods to review the goal. He allegedly called a broadcast van stationed outside the stadium for the review. Hence, the goal stood as Enyimba recorded a 1-0 win over Doma United, a decision seen as a way to calm the tension at the stadium.

Since then, the outcome of the game has been before the NFF disciplinary committee, which has ruled that the game was disrupted at 0-0 and that the goal was offside. Hence, the match is recorded as a 0-0 draw for the two clubs.

Enyimba will now have 53 points in 32 games instead of 55. They are on the same points as third-placed Remo Stars, who have a game in hand. In the meantime, Enyimba will remain second because they currently have a superior goal difference.

Note that the Aba Elephants are expected to appeal this decision before the end of this season.