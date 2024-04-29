NPFL Title Race: Remo Stars Coach Says It Is Survival Of The Fittest

The head coach of Remo Stars, Daniel Ogunmodede has described the battle for the 2023-2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title as the survival of the fittest.

Remo Stars who are one of the new generation of clubs in the NPFL are fighting to grab their first league title this season.

They came relatively close to doing so last season but they were overtaken by the eventual winners, Enyimba of Aba.

So far this season, Remo Stars are battling with Enugu Rangers for the league title and it seems to be a battle that might last until the season ends.

After the NPFL Matchday 32 in which Remo beat Niger Tornadoes 3-0 at the Remo Stars Stadium on Friday, April 26, the Ogun-state-based club remain in the 3rd spot on the league table with 53 points in 31 games.

They have a game in hand and are currently two points below second-placed Enyimba and four points below first-placed Enugu Rangers. If Remo win their outstanding game against Rivers United at home on May 5, they will be a point behind Rangers.

Ahead of the game, coach Daniel Ogunmodede told reporters that he and his team know what is at stake in the league’s remaining matches.

“In every game, we know what it’s at stake till the end of the season,” the coach said.

“It’s going to be the survival of the fittest and the elimination of the unfit, every game will be approached the same way.”