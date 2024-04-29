Two NPFL Players Contending For Golden Boots

Two Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) players are leading the fight for the 2023-2024 Golden Boot in the league, a battle that could last until the last week of the campaign.

Remo Stars striker Sikiru Alimi and Enyimba forward, Chijioke Mbaoma are currently leading the goalscorers chart in the NPFL so far this season. The top scorer at the end of the season will be named the golden boot winner for the campaign.

Before the matchday 32 fixtures last weekend, Chijioke Mbaoma was leading the goalscorers chart with 13 goals.

Interestingly, Alimi equalled and overtook Mbaoma when he scored two goals in Remo Stars‘ 3-0 win over Niger Tornadoes on Friday, April 26.

On Sunday, April 28, Mbaoma equalled Alimi’s goal tally when he scored from the penalty spot in Enyimba’s 1-0 win over Katsina United.

This means that the two top scorers now have 14 goals each and they will aim to increase their tally in their remaining games of the season.

At this stage, Sikiru Alimi is most likely to win the NPFL Golden Boot because his side, Remo Stars, still have seven league games to play before the season ends.

As for Chijioke Mbaoma, he has just six league games left to play and probably scores in them to remain in contention for the NPFL Golden Boot.