Coastal Highway: Enakhena Says Sporting Lagos Stadium At Landmark Is Safe

The ongoing Sporting Lagos Stadium project at Landmark, Lekki, won’t be affected by the controversial Federal Government’s coastal highway project.

The Sporting Lagos Stadium is close to the Landmark resort which has been impacted by the mega road project but the general manager of the club, Godwin Enakhena, said the demolition of structures around that axis won’t extend to where the stadium is sited.

Note that Sporting Lagos is one of the few privately owned Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) sides. They gained promotion to the elite league ahead of this season and they have speedily gained fame across Nigeria.

The owners of the club are building a stadium that comes with 3,000 seating capacity at the Landmark area, a part of Lagos where the Lagos-to-Calabar coastal highway project will take off.

“Sporting Lagos are not affected by the Coastal Line issue,” Enakhena shared on his official X page earlier today, May 3.

“Sporting Lagos should’ve been playing matches in its stadium last season but the contractor was disappointed. I was there a few days ago and they’ve started laying the pitch.

“The 3000 capacity stadium, Landmark, by Trinity Church, it’s in an open space, next to the waters, lovely atmosphere to watch.”

Note that Sporting Lagos are currently playing their home games at Onikan Stadium. The side are currently occupying the 11th spot on the league table with 41 points in 32 games, five points away from the relegation zone.