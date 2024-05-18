NPFL: Akwa United Beg For Support Over Battle Against Relegation

The Chairman of Akwa United, Paul Bassey has assured the club’s fans that the struggling side will survive relegation.

Akwa United are currently in the relegation zone (18th spot) with 37 points in 32 games, two points away from safety, and 12 points from the bottom-placed Gombe United.

The Premise Keepers found themselves in a difficult position after recording 15 defeats, 7 draws, and just 10 wins in 32 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) games.

Akwa United have six games left this season to redeem themselves and push themselves out of the danger zone.

During a courtesy visit of the Akwa Ibom State Football Association, Paul Bassey urged the fans to keep supporting the club as they fight to remain in the NPFL.

“It’s a critical time in the history of this club and we thank you for identifying with us and for encouraging this team as we continue our push to end the season on a high,” Paul Bassey said.

“At this point, we need all the support we can get and as Management of this club, we will continue to put in our best effort to ensure we achieve our target of remaining in the NPFL at the end of the season.

“On behalf of Akwa United, I want to sincerely commend this wonderful gesture and show of support to us by the State Football Association, we don’t take this for granted. As a football club, water is of the essence and we appreciate this greatly.”

The next game for Akwa United is a meeting with Lobi Stars when the NPFL resumes this weekend.