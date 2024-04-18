We Were Not Consulted About The Lagos Calabar Coastal Highway Alignment – Landmark Says

The management of Landmark Africa has revealed that it was not consulted before the Federal government commenced plans to take over the beach for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal line.

In a statement released on Thursday by the organisation’s spokesperson, Elsie Ogianyo, Landmark’s management detailed that, up to date, it has not been contacted or engaged in discussion regarding the environmental impact assessment for the project on Landmark.

The organisation disclosed that the accelerated sand filling of the shoreline of the beach has sent widespread panic and fear to independent businesses and all other stakeholders within the Landmark ecosystem.

“To date, Landmark has never been officially consulted on the coastal highway alignment, nor have we been engaged in discussions regarding the environmental impact assessment of the project on Landmark.

“The accelerated sand filling on the Landmark shoreline has sent widespread panic and fear to the independent businesses, suppliers, employees, investors, financiers and clients that all conduct business within the Landmark Ecosystem,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, sand-filling operations have started at the Landmark Beach Resort, a notable leisure spot in Oniru, Lagos. The Lagos State Government recently issued a demolition notice for the resort.

Naija News understands that the development is part of the ongoing adjustments related to the construction of the ambitious Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

The activity was documented in a video posted on Landmark Africa’s official X (formerly Twitter) account. The footage displayed earthmoving equipment actively depositing sand over significant sections of the beach, including areas near the popular Hard Rock Café.