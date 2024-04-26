FG To Commence Demolition Of Buildings For Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road

The Federal Government has announced that the demolition of buildings encroaching the designated right of way for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road will begin this Saturday.

This was disclosed by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Korede Keisha, during a press briefing in Lagos on Thursday.

Naija News reports that the statement urged residents whose properties have been marked for demolition to visit the ministry’s secretariat in Lagos to complete any necessary procedures before the demolition team starts its operations this weekend.

Keisha emphasized the urgency of this visit, stating that the secretariat would be open from Thursday afternoon until Friday evening.

“This press briefing is to create awareness for those affected by the project,” Keisha said.

“Notices have been issued, and we are now using this medium to inform everyone within the right of way that the secretariat is open for them to address their concerns,” the controller added.

The demolition process will initially focus on the first three kilometers of the right-of-way, and the team will begin work on Saturday morning.

“For those marked within the zero to three-kilometer stretch of the project, you have been identified as standing in the project’s path, and it is crucial that your issues are sorted out promptly,” Keisha explained further.

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road is a monumental infrastructure project expected to span eight years and cost N15 trillion, with each kilometre costing approximately N4 billion.

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, recently highlighted the strategic importance of the 700 km highway, which aims to connect Lagos to Cross River, passing through several states, including Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom, ultimately culminating in Cross River.