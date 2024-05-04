No Journalist Has Been Arrested, Detained Under Tinubu’s Govt – Idris

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said no journalist has been incarcerated under the Bola Tinubu administration for practising responsible journalism.

Idris said this on Friday in Abuja while answering questions at a press briefing organized by his ministry to commemorate this year’s World Press Freedom Day.

He assured that the federal government would continue to protect journalists’ interests and would not compromise press freedom, stressing that the media is largely free in Nigeria.

While explaining his position, the minister said spreading falsehood and misinformation is irresponsible journalism, and cannot be equated with genuine expression of press freedom.

He said President Tinubu recognises the importance of responsible media coverage in enlightening, informing, and educating Nigerians and the world.

The minister added that everyone can be well-informed through credible and timely information, and the media can serve as a valuable tool for fostering transparency and accountability.

However, Naija News reports that recent events negate the minister’s comment, following the recent arrest and prolonged detention of journalist and FirstNews Editor Segun Olatunji and the brother to Reportera News owner Chika Victor Ibezim.

Olatunji was held for 14 days over a publication allegedly abusing the Chief of Defence Intelligence, while Ibezim has been held for over eight months after security operatives failed to arrest his brother for alleged defamation of the former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.