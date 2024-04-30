Lagos-Calabar Highway: 5 Important Facts About Ongoing Demolition Of Landmark Beach

The renowned Landmark Beach in Victoria Island, Lagos State, is undergoing a notable transformation as demolition for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway began on Monday.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Works, David Umahi, ordered the beach to be closed starting Sunday, stating that the demolition would not affect any infrastructure.

He claimed that the landmark centre had to be demolished because it was situated on the right of way of the federal government.

According to the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Korede Keisha, the demolition team will begin removing any property that has been marked for demolition.

This includes anything that falls within the right of way of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, which will be demolished.

She further emphasized that residents whose houses were marked for demolition should come to the ministry’s secretariat in Lagos to address any procedural requirements.

Recall that sand-filling operations had started at the Landmark Beach Resort, a notable leisure spot in Oniru, Lagos. The Lagos State Government recently issued a demolition notice for the resort.

However, the public has divergent opinions, with some backing the anticipated infrastructure project benefits while others mourn the loss of a beloved recreational hotspot.

Here’s an overview of the demolition project:

1. Project Initiation: The demolition marks the beginning of preparations for the development of a 700-kilometer coastal highway linking Lagos with nine other coastal states.

2. Project Scale: This undertaking stands as Nigeria’s most extensive single infrastructure project and will unfold gradually over several phases.

3. Timeline and Budget: As per Umahi’s announcement, the construction period spans eight years, with an estimated cost of ₦15 trillion. It’s projected that each kilometer of road will require ₦4 billion in investment.

4. Affected Structures: The federal government assures that only structures encroaching on the designated right-of-way will face demolition, mainly informal settlements, while emphasizing that the primary Landmark Beach Resort buildings will remain intact.

5. Compensation Arrangements: Although David Umahi has confirmed that compensation will be provided, specific details regarding this aspect have yet to be disclosed.