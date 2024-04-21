My Relationship With Nwifuru Is Uncommon, We Are Always Celebrating — Umahi

The former Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi has praised his successor, Francis Nwifuru for honouring him.

The Minister of Works stated that it is uncommon to hand over to a successor and still continually be revered by him.

Umahi shared his happiness while speaking with newsmen after being conferred with an honorary doctorate degree by the Ebonyi State University on Saturday in Abakaliki.

The minister thanked Governor Nwifuru for his good deeds towards him.

Umahi said, “That is the handwork of God and I am grateful to him and the governor.

“Governors and their predecessors are fighting in many states ,but in Ebonyi ,we are always celebrating.

“This is the mercy of God and the wisdom bestowed on the governor.”

The minister commended Nwifuru for sowing the seed of peace in the state and assured that such would be sustained.

“You can see that the state is on steady rise and what I could not finish as David he is doing as Solomon.

“I will consult with my fellow awardees and we would definitely offer huge support to the university,” he added.