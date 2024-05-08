Umahi Meets Governor Sani In Kaduna Over Key Road Projects

Nigeria’s Minister of Works, David Umahi, on Wednesday met with the Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, to discuss the advancement of various road projects in the state.

Naija News understands that the crucial meeting took place at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

During the meeting, Governor Sani expressed his commitment to the completion of key projects such as the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road, the Eastern Bypass in Kaduna, the Kafanchan-Kwoi Road, and the Mando-Birnin Gwari Road.

This collaborative effort aims to enhance transportation infrastructure and improve connectivity within Kaduna State.

“I was pleased to hear of the progress of other important road projects such as the Sokoto-Zamfara-Katsina-Kaduna Road and the Sokoto-Badagry Road project.

“These road projects, when completed, will ease transportation for our citizens, stimulate economic development, facilitate communication, strengthen social and commercial ties, and bridge the gap between rural and urban communities,” the governor said during the meeting.

Sani praised the minister for his dedication to achieving President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to promote development nationwide and tackle infrastructure deficiencies.

Furthermore, the governor conveyed his contentment with the advancements achieved thus far, specifically highlighting the ongoing Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road project, projected to be finalized by the upcoming year.