‘My Father Never Campaigned For Me, Gov Sani Taught Me Politics’ – El-Rufai’s Son

The member of the House of Representatives representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency, Bello El-Rufai, has opined that working with the incumbent Governor, Uba Sani as a legislative aide in the 9th Senate was a step toward becoming a lawmaker.

Naija News reports that Bello made this known in an interview hosted by Yaya Abba, titled, ‘With Shuraim.’

He recalled how two of his friends influenced his move to work under Sani while he was a serving Senator in the 9th Senate.

According to him, Sani’s first reaction was that he (Bello) would turn down the offer, citing people’s notion regarding the children of “big men.”

The Senator noted that Gov Sani greatly influenced his knowledge of the politics of legislative representation and remained his mentor.

Bello also stated that his membership in the Green Chamber was not his father’s call because he (the father) “never campaigned for me”.

He said, “I think working with Senator Uba Sani taught me the politics that fits this country.

“He’s still my mentor, we talk every day. After he (Sani) emerged as the APC candidate to replace my father, he told my father he wanted me to run for the Reps.

“But Senator Uba Sani was adamant that I had learnt a few things while working in the 9th Senate as a senior legislative aide. That was the step towards me running.”

Speaking further, Bello said he is aware of his responsibilities as the representative of his constituent, saying, “For me, where I’m from, I feel I’m genuinely responsible for every individual that’s in Kaduna North.”

The lawmaker equally noted that his online presence had made people misjudge his person and see him as an arrogant boy, but his leadership role has given him control over his social media comments.

He stressed that people must understand the thin line between criticism and hatred.

He added, “My first baptism of public service was when my sister died in 2011 in London. Somebody sent me a comment when someone said ‘he hopes she burns in hell twice.”