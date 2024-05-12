Live In Peace Or Leave Kaduna – Northern Governor Warns Conflict Merchants

The governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has vowed to punish those promoting conflict in the state.

The governor warned on Saturday in a meeting with the new executives of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna.

He urged the perpetrators of violence to live in peace or leave the state.

The governor called on leaders to actively advocate for peace and unity among their followers and appreciated the collaborative efforts of both the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) and CAN towards the sustenance of peace and unity among themselves.

He assured his commitment to fulfilling the promises made during his election campaigns, stressing that Kaduna is important as a hub in northern Nigeria.

He said, “I am committed to supporting clerics by providing vehicles to reach all parts of the state effectively to spread messages of peace and unity.”

The new Kaduna CAN chairman, Rev Celeb Maaji, had earlier praised the governor for his achievements in less than one year, saying that his historic attendance at a Christmas carol event last year was a true example of good leadership.

The CAN state chairman assured of the Christian community’s support for the governor’s administration and urged him to reintroduce Christian activities such as the pilgri’s board and Bible quiz competition in the state.