Sand Filling Commences At Landmark Beach Resort Amid Coastal Highway Developments

Sand filling operations have started at the Landmark Beach Resort, a notable leisure spot in Oniru, Lagos. The Lagos State Government recently issued a demolition notice for the resort.

Naija News understands that the development is part of the ongoing adjustments related to the construction of the ambitious Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

The activity was documented in a video posted on Landmark Africa’s official X (formerly Twitter) account. The footage displayed earthmoving equipment actively depositing sand over significant sections of the beach, including areas near the popular Hard Rock Café.

The post detailing the sand filling was captioned: “Landmark Beach sand filling happening live this morning 17/04/2024. Beach front, Hard Rock Cafe/Breeze almost gone!” This indicates the extent of the changes taking place at the resort, which is one of several businesses affected by the coastal highway project.

Background of the Dispute

Landmark Beach Resort, along with other establishments in Oniru, was marked for demolition due to allegations of encroachment on the new highway’s designated right-of-way. This prompted the resort’s management to negotiate with both the federal and Lagos State governments. They proposed rerouting the highway along the undeveloped median of Water Corporation Road, aiming to preserve the resort and its operations.

Government’s Stance on Highway Route

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, in a recent interview on Channels Television, explained the decision to modify the originally planned route of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. The adjustment now includes the coastal path, which impacts establishments like Landmark Beach Resort. According to Umahi, this change was necessary to avoid the demolition of extensive existing infrastructure along the previously designed right of ways, established many years ago.

“The property owners affected by the reclamation of the right of way for the coastal highway project were informed about the alignment of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal road as far back as seven months ago,” Umahi stated. He also mentioned that special accommodations were made for areas around Landmark Beach Resort, giving these businesses additional time to vacate or adjust to the new developments.