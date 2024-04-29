VGC Chairman, Gihan Mbelu Found Dead Inside Car

The Chairman of Victoria Garden City (VGC) in the Lekki-Ajah area of Lagos State, Gihan Mbelu, has been reported dead.

The Lagos State Police Command confirmed in a statement released on Monday that Mbelu was discovered dead in his vehicle.

The incident reportedly happened on Friday, April 26, 2024.

The General Manager of the Victoria Garden City Estate reported the matter to the police command, stating that Mbelu, aged 42, was found unconscious in his ash-coloured C300 4Matic car with the ignition on and the windows rolled up in the VGC area around 10 am on Friday.

Upon arrival at the scene, police detectives promptly responded and Mbelu was immediately rushed to Lagos University Teaching Hospital, where his death was confirmed.

Subsequently, his body was taken to the hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy. The state police have initiated a preliminary inquiry and will provide further updates as the investigation progresses.

Meanwhile, a man identified as Azeez reportedly jumped into the Lagos lagoon and drowned while trying to evade arrest.

Naija News reports that the incident occurred as he attempted to evade arrest for stealing several bags of cement.

The Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident, which has shocked the local community.

The report was first made to the Ikoyi Police Division by the director of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos Central, around 12:20 pm on Friday.

According to the director, the distress call about the incident at the Lekki/Ikoyi Link Bridge was received at about 10:45 am that day.

Upon arrival at the scene, emergency responders were greeted by a large crowd gathered by the waterside.

They were reportedly watching the lifeless body of Azeez, who was later confirmed dead by paramedics from Pre Hospital Care, Lagos.

SP Hundeyin explained that the victim was being pursued by one Elijah Amos, a cement seller when he made the fatal decision to jump into the lagoon.

“It was discovered that Elijah Amos, who sold the cement, was chasing the deceased because he was alleged to have stolen some bags of cement,” Hundeyin stated.

The police visited the scene, and Azeez’s body was subsequently evacuated to the Mainland General Hospital Mortuary in Yaba, where an autopsy will be conducted to further investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.