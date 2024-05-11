Breaking: XEJET Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Lagos Airport

A Xejet Airlines aircraft encountered a mishap on Saturday as it skidded off the runway at Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, shortly after landing.

The incident, involving an E145 aircraft, occurred on Runway 18L, where the plane veered into the adjacent grass verge by B5 Aircraft.

The aircraft, which had embarked from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, was carrying 52 passengers along with two crew members.

Authorities at Murtala Muhammad International Airport confirmed that there were no injuries reported among the passengers and crew, all of whom were safely evacuated from the aircraft following the incident.

Emergency response teams were promptly deployed to the scene to assess the situation and ensure the safety of all individuals involved.

The airport management has initiated a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the aircraft’s departure from the runway.

A source that spoke with DailyTrust said, “Fire and Rescue on ground to help in evacuation of the passengers. At the moment Runway18L is closed to traffic.”

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has confirmed the incident, saying its investigators had been deployed to the site.

“NSIB confirms that an aircraft belonging to XeJet Airline skidded off the runway at the domestic wing of Murtala Mohammed Airport this morning. A go team has been deployed to the site of the incident,” the bureau said.

The development comes three weeks after a Dana aircraft skidded off the runway at the same Lagos airport.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had subsequently suspended operations of the airline and ordered probe.

However, weeks after the commencement of probe, the airline disengaged some of its staff .

The decision to disengage staff is a temporary decision by the airline pending the conclusion of the probe.